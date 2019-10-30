close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Shakeel Anjum
October 30, 2019

Drone cameras, UAVs banned in Islamabad for two months

Top Story

SA
Shakeel Anjum
October 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The district administration warned that certain segment of Un-manned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) can be used in Islamabad by the miscreant to sabotage security during Azadi March.

“It has been informed that certain segment of public operate ‘Un-manned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Islamabad which pose a unique threat to the precarious security situation of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). These UAVs can be used by miscreant to conduct terrorist acts in the areas that have been secured and safeguarded against ground attacks. Any possible terrorist attacked would jeopardize security of the residents of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and sensitive installations that would create law and order situation and threat public peace at large,” said in the order issued by the District Magistrate Islamabad.

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, clarified when contacted that all kinds of Un-manned Aerial Vehicles including drones and airplanes fly with remote control system, have been banned in Islamabad for the period of two months.

The other sources of the Islamabad Administration told The News when asked that use of drone cameras by media would also be strictly prohibited during the coverage of Azadi March.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story