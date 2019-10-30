Punjab issues alert RAW, NDS may attack Fazl

LAHORE: The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) or the National Directorate of Security (NDS) can attack the ongoing Azadi March of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, targeting Maulana Fazlur Rehman in any part of Pakistan.

According to an alert issued by the Provincial Intelligence Centre (PIC), the Home Department, Punjab, dated October 28, 2019 and titled “Threat Perception”, a copy of which is available with The News, it has been stated the Indian RAW and the Afghan NDS want to target Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the near future. For this purpose, they are making contacts with target-killing groups in Pakistan and offering $1 million for the assassination of Maulana.

The Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) has tasked terrorists with exploiting the fragile security/political situation in the country. A huge amount of money was provided for the task. The terrorist activities will focus on bomb blast/suicide attack on the JUI-F procession/sit-ins.

It has reliably been learnt that terrorists backed by the HIA have planned to target the JUI-F Azadi March. Miscreants are likely to infiltrate in the garb of protesters and reportedly attempt to launch an opportunistic attack. Moreover, the likely presence of young madrasa students may present both a target as well as an appearance to emulate for the prospective attackers. The impact of any terrorist activity in the midst of the march could be of enormous proportions. Reportedly, a suicide jacket for the purpose has been dispatched via Chaman border.

It is learnt that the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) prompted by the HIA is planning to launch a terrorist attack during the Azadi March. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has also planned to target the march. Terrorists are planning to take benefit of the potential rowdy mob by infiltrating in the garb of protesters.

A copy of the alert has been forwarded to Maulana Amjad Khan, Ameer JUI-F, Punjab, to inform Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to allow unchecked persons to get close to him.