China disapproves of FATF’s politicisation

BEIJING: Reiterating its support to Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) platform, China has categorically announced that it does not want the forum to be politicised as some countries were pursuing their political agenda in a bid to blacklist Pakistan.

“China does not want FATF to be politicised by any single country. There are some countries, which want to include Pakistan in the blacklist. We consider they have political designs. That is something China is against. China stands for justice,” Deputy Director General for Policy Planning of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affair Department of Asian Affair Yao Wen said.

Speaking to a group of visiting Pakistani journalists, Wen said China stood with Pakistan and blocked any attempt to include Pakistan in the blacklist.

“We made it clear to United States and India that we cannot do it.It goes beyond the purpose of FATF,” he said.

He added FATF was not meant to put any country in the blacklist, rather to support it to take action against terror financing.

Pakistan was effectively pursuing its National Action Plan and China encouraged it to act against terrorists and strengthen its system.

“China will help [Pakistan] technically and politically to improve its system,” he added.

China would also help Pakistan build the capacity to handle issues related to terror financing.

He said instead of pressuring it, FATF member countries should assist Pakistan to improve its system and China would also continue its support in that regard.

Besides China, a traditional ally of Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia also supported the country in the FATF meeting held in October.

According to the 36-member FATF’s Charter, the support of at least three countries is required to keep any state from being blacklisted.

The FATF in its October meeting expressed satisfaction over the initiatives taken by Pakistan and its progress in various areas.

Regarding, Pak-China ties, the official said it was high time in their bilateral relationship since Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Beijing thrice in a year and had meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping four times.

He said the recent visit of PM Imran to China was a productive one, wherein he also had interaction with many heads of state.

Wen said China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic partners, with close cooperation in multiple fields.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, was moving in right direction.

“We are working closely on CPEC, and the issues of Kashmir and FATF.”

He welcomed the establishing of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) by Pakistan that would help expedite work on CPEC projects.