ATF chief not to seek re-election

ISLAMABAD: Asian Tennis Federation President Anil Khanna of India has decided not to contest ATF election. He has held the position since 2004.

Khanna lost the International Tennis Federation election to David Haggerty for the second consecutive time last month. “I have held the ATF president’s post for a very long time. It’s time for someone else to take over. It has been a very successful association with the ATF,” he said in a letter to the ATF Executives.