Amir, Taha and Qasim shine in U19 cricket

LAHORE: Amir Khan, Mohammad Taha and Qasim Akram were the stars on day one of the fifth round of the National U19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament on Tuesday, says a press release.

At Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi, after being put in to bat, Sindh were dismissed for 241 in 80.1 overs against Balochistan. Mohammad Taha enjoyed a memorable day with the bat, scoring 105 off 154 balls. He hit nine fours and three sixes.

Mubashir Nawaz contributed a 122-ball 54 which included six fours. For Balochistan, Mohammad Junaid grabbed four wickets for 92 runs in 33.1 overs.

By close of play, Balochistan were nine for the loss of one wicket in 6.4 overs.

Northern were bowled out for 190 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s pacer Amir Khan took five wickets for 31 runs in 14 overs after Northern were asked to bat first. Maaz Sadaqat also chipped in with three wickets.

For Northern, Mehran Mumtaz top-scored with an unbeaten 30-ball 34. In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 37 for no loss when stumps were drawn.

At Bahawalpur’s Dring Stadium, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 168 runs against Central Punjab after deciding to bat first.

Scores in brief: At Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi: Sindh 241 all out in 80.1 overs (Mohammad Taha 105, Mubashir Nawaz 54; Mohammad Junaid 4-92). Balochistan 9-1 in 6.4 overs.

At Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura: Northern 190 all out in 55.4 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 34 not out; Amir Khan 5-31, Maaz Sadaqat 3-25). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37-0 in 10 overs.

At Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur: Southern Punjab 168 all out in 63.3 overs (Qamar Riaz 40 not out, Mohammad Asif 37; Ali Imran 4-52, Qasim Akram 3-58). Central Punjab 138-4 in 34 overs (Qasim Akram 66 not-out, Saif Ali Khan 41; Mohammad Zahid 2-29).