Quaid-i-Azam Trophy: Southern Punjab off to a decent start

ISLAMABAD: Southern Punjab got off to a decent start against Northern in their fifth round match in the first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy at the Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot on Tuesday.

When stumps were drawn for the second day, Southern had reached 102 for the loss of Shan Masood (58). This was in response to Northern’s huge first innings total of 550-6 declared on a pitch which is good for batting.

Even Shaheen Shah Afridi (0-42) was not so impressive in his nine overs. The left-arm pacer was drafted into the Northern side to give him match practice ahead of the Australia tour.

Shan and Sami Aslam (42 not out) put on 98 runs for the opening wicket for Southern Punjab.

Earlier, Northern declared their first innings close with overnight not out batsmen Zeeshan Malik (216) and Umar Amin (156) falling victim to Mohammad Abbas (2-86) and Rahat Ali (3-97) respectively.

Zeeshan hit 29 fours and five sixes in his 266-ball knock while Umar’s innings included 20 fours and two sixes.

Young Faizan Riaz (83) continued to impress with the bat after getting a chance to play first-class cricket mid-season. He played another attacking knock studded with eight boundaries and two sixes. Once his 109-ball knock ended, Rohail Nazir declared.

Scores in brief: At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot: Northern 550-6 declared in 124.2 overs (Zeeshan Malik 216, Umar Amin 156, Faizan Riaz 83, Ali Sarfraz 44 not out; Rahat Ali 3-97, Mohammad Abbas 2-86). Southern Punjab 102-1 in 27 overs (Shan Masood 58, Sami Aslam 42 not out; Nauman Ali 1-10).

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Central Punjab 313 all out in 95.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 90, Ahmed Shehzad 60, Faheem Ashraf 52; Kashif Bhatti 3-99, Mir Hamza 2-46, Sohail Khan 2-72, Tabish Khan 2-80). Sindh 196-4 in 57.5 overs (Fawad Alam 78 not out, Saad Ali 60 not out, Omair Bin Yousaf 33; Naseem Shah 3-55).

At Bugti Stadium, Quetta: Balochistan 553-8 declared in 145.4 overs (Imran Butt 214, Imran Farhat 134, Bismillah Khan 75, Awais Zia 69; Sajid Khan 3-126, Imran Khan Sr. 2-87). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 150-0 in 34 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 72 not out, Israrullah 71 not out).