Akbar, Naveed hit tons in 2nd XI QAT

LAHORE: Balochistan captain Akbarur Rehman and Northern’s Naveed Malik scored centuries while Sindh’s Hassan Khan collected a five-wicket haul on day two of the sixth round of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament on Tuesday, says a press release.

At NBP Stadium in Karachi, Akbar’s 194-ball 142 helped Balochistan reach 345-9 in their 83 overs. That was in reply to Southern Punjab’s first innings 363-6.

Besides Akbar, Fahad Iqbal with 59 contributed significantly to Balochistan’s total. Ziaul Haq took four while Zulfiqar Babar took three wickets.

Southern Punjab managed a 20-run first innings lead. They ended day two at 36 for no loss in their second innings in nine overs.

At the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed a slender five-run first innings lead as they were bowled out for 283 in reply to Sindh’s first innings score of 278 all out.

Mohammad Mohsin Khan top-scored with a 134-ball 73. Kamran Ghulam with 62 and opener Samiullah with 60 were the other major contributors.

Left-arm-spinner Hassan Khan took five wickets for 106 runs while pacer Adeel Malik took 3-69. Sindh

in their second innings were 23 for no loss in four overs when stumps were drawn. At LRCA Itefaq Ground, Northern scored 344-6 in 77 overs. That was in reply to Central Punjab’s first innings score of 400-8.

Naveed was the batting star for Northern on day two, the opener scored 143 with the help of 11 fours and three sixes. Afaq Rahim scored 66 and Sarmad Bhatti made 50 runs.

Ahmed Safi took three and Saad Nasim took two wickets.

Scores in brief: At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Southern Punjab 363-6 in 83 overs (Zain Abbas 116, Naveed Yasin 108, Zeeshan Ashraf 70; Ibtisam Shaikh 2-77, Jalat Khan 2-122) and 36-0 in 9 overs. Balochistan 345-9 in 83 overs (Akbarur Rehman 142, Fahad Iqbal 59; Ziaul Haq 4-79, Zulfiqar Babar 3-96).

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Sindh 278 all out in 77.1 overs (Ammad Alam 144; Asif Afridi 4-96, Ahmed Jamal 2-39) and 23-0 in four overs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 283 all out in 82 overs (Mohammad Mohsin Khan 73, Kamran Ghulam 62, Samiullah 60; Hassan Khan 5-106, Adeel Malik 3-69).

At LRCA Itefaq Ground: Central Punjab 400-8 in 83 overs (Mohammad Saad 132, Irfan Niazi 85, Saad Nasim 66, Muhammad Ikhlaq 53; Usama Mir 4-111). Northern 344-6 in 77 overs (Naveed Malik 143, Afaq Rahim 66, Sarmad Bhatti 50; Ahmed Safi 3-100, Saad Nasim 2-61).