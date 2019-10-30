close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 30, 2019

Students of John Hopkins school briefed on IHK crisis

World

A
APP
October 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The students of John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Washington were briefed about commemoration of Kashmir Black Day and awareness about the ongoing crisis in the Valley, at an event on Tuesday.

The luncheon discussion was organised at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC, where Ambassador Dr Asad M. Khan briefed the students on the history of the Kashmir dispute, the relevant UNSC resolutions and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Government revoked the special status of the region on August 5th, 2019.

The ambassador apprised the students that since last 85 days, Kashmir valley remained under complete lockdown by 900,000 security forces personnel with complete communications blackout, says a message received here from Washington. Over 12 million people are under curfew with children not able to attend to their schools, colleges and universities, while the local Kashmiri leaders are under house arrest, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World