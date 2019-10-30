Students of John Hopkins school briefed on IHK crisis

ISLAMABAD: The students of John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Washington were briefed about commemoration of Kashmir Black Day and awareness about the ongoing crisis in the Valley, at an event on Tuesday.

The luncheon discussion was organised at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC, where Ambassador Dr Asad M. Khan briefed the students on the history of the Kashmir dispute, the relevant UNSC resolutions and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Government revoked the special status of the region on August 5th, 2019.

The ambassador apprised the students that since last 85 days, Kashmir valley remained under complete lockdown by 900,000 security forces personnel with complete communications blackout, says a message received here from Washington. Over 12 million people are under curfew with children not able to attend to their schools, colleges and universities, while the local Kashmiri leaders are under house arrest, he added.