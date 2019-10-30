India’s IndiGo orders 300 A320neo aircraft: Airbus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Leading Indian airline IndiGo has placed an order for 300 A320neo family aircraft, Airbus said Tuesday, in one of its largest-ever orders from a single firm, worth over $33.2 billion at catalogue prices. The fast growing airline, which is already the largest operator of Airbus' latest generation aircraft, said the purchase of the fuel-efficient planes would allow it to continue to cut operating costs.
