India’s IndiGo orders 300 A320neo aircraft: Airbus

PARIS: Leading Indian airline IndiGo has placed an order for 300 A320neo family aircraft, Airbus said Tuesday, in one of its largest-ever orders from a single firm, worth over $33.2 billion at catalogue prices. The fast growing airline, which is already the largest operator of Airbus' latest generation aircraft, said the purchase of the fuel-efficient planes would allow it to continue to cut operating costs.