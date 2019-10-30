Dog wounded in Baghdadi raid back on duty

WASHINGTON: The military dog slightly wounded in the US raid which resulted in the death of jihadist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is recovering and back on duty, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday.

General Mark Milley said the dog had performed a "tremendous service" during the special forces weekend assault in Syria that led to the death of the leader of the Islamic State group. Announcing Baghdadi's death, President Donald Trump said Sunday that the "beautiful" and "talented" dog had pursued the IS leader into a dark tunnel where he blew himself up with a suicide vest, killing himself and three children and wounding the dog.