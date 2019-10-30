Bringing corrupt people to dock our priority: NAB

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said the NAB's top most priority was to eradicate corruption and bring corrupt people to the dock so that the looted money could be recovered and deposited into the national exchequer.

He was chairing a meeting here to review the overall performance of the bureau, especially operation, prosecution, training and research, awareness and prevention division.

Deputy chairman NAB, prosecutor general accountability and director general operations and senior officers attended the meeting.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said all resources were being utilised to bring mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion.

The NAB has recovered Rs71 billion in the last 23 months besides filing 600 corruption cases with the accountability courts, he added.

He said the NAB had fixed a time frame of 10 months from complaint verification for filing of a reference after completing all requirements of inquiry or investigations, etc.

He said the NAB had adopted ‘Accountability for All Policy’ and its overall conviction ratio was 70 percent.

“Prestigious national and international institutions have also lauded the performance of the NAB,” he said.

Justice (R) Javed said the NAB had so far arrested 44 suspects for their involvement in Modarba and Musharka scams. “The NAB has also returned billion of rupee of victims after recovering from the housing societies,” he said.