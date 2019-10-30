Christians want college back

LAHORE: Bishop of Lahore Alexander John Malik has appealed to high-ups to stop the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government from taking over Edwardes College, Peshawar. Addressing a press conference along with archbishop and other notable members of church and Christian community, he appealed to the chief justice, the army chief and prime minister to come to the rescue of the college. “Snatching the college from the church from where came 80 percent of KP’s leadership, will bring a bad name to Pakistan,” he said and requested action to restore order and give the college back to the church. The college has been run by the church for 119 years, he added. “In 1987, Justice Nasim Hassan Shah, while interpreting Martial Law Regulation 118 of 1972 through which educational institutions were nationalised, had said the government can’t take private property.