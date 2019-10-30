Murder accused ‘tortured to death’ in police custody

RAHIMYAR KHAN: An accused in a murder case accused allegedly died in police custody in Rukanpur police station on Monday night.

Muhammad Ayaz Manak of Basti Chooti Mouza Manak had allegedly murdered 15-year-old boy Noman Aslam on suspicion of having illicit relations with his wife. Police arrested Ayaz, his brother and nephew and kept them in Rukanpur police station. The heirs of Ayaz said police tortured him to death. According to police sources, Ayaz was arrested a few days back and he was tortured on the demand of the heirs of Noman, and when his condition became critical, he was shifted to Mianwali Qureshian Rural Health Centre. The sources said he was again brought to Rukanpur PS where he died , but police kept his death secret. The police disclosed his death on Tuesday and District Police Officer (DPO) Ameer Taimoor Khan told reporters that Ayaz was nominated in a murder case and his arrest was declared on Monday. He said Ayaz was shifted to Mianwali Quereshian hospital and was given first-aid but he died at 4 am.

The DPO said according to an initial inquiry illegal custody of the deceased was confirmed and investigation officer (IO) Rab Nawaz and moharar Muhammad Akram were arrested after the registration of an FIR against them.The DPO said the SHO Javed Aalam Gopang was suspended and SP (investigation) Faraz Ahmed is probing the issue.