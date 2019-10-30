‘Efforts underway to promote renewable energy sources’

FAISALABAD: Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Tuesday said only renewable energy sources would be a viable way to meet demand of electricity and combat challenges of climate changes.

Addressing a one-day international conference on renewable energy arranged by Department of Energy System Engineering, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, the minister said the Punjab government was converting 15,000 school on solar energy whereas conversion of 8,000 schools to be completed by the end of the year. The minister said the Punjab government had kicked off a pilot project to shift a village on hybrid energies, including biomass and solar.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to promote renewable energy sources such as solar, biomass, biogas and wind sources in the country. The minister said a plan was underway to install two megawatt of solar panel at every university in the province. He said that the government has started working on converting waste into energy in nine municipal corporations of the province. The minister said Germany is producing 80,000 megawatts from solar energy. He said the present government had established nine hospitals and six universities to provide modern heath and educational facilities to people.

Earlier, the minister visited the department of Energy System Engineer Agriculture University and examined the cold storage, milk chiller and dairy machines models running by solar energy system. He also planted a sapling at the lawn of the department. Later, the minister visited Expo Centre and took a round of the exhibition in which indigenous products produced by the varsity were placed.

He appreciated the steps taken by the varsity to promote advance research and knowledge in the field of agriculture and food technology, energy system and agri. engineering.