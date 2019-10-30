Girl killed over marriage issue

TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth killed a girl when her parents refused her marriage with him at Chak 354/JB, Gojra on Tuesday. Reportedly, Tanvir Masih wanted to contract marriage with Alia, the daughter of Patras, but her parents refused him. On the day of incident, Tanvir killed her at her home.

MAN DIES AFTER FALLING FROM ROOF: A man died after falling from the roof of his house at Gojra on Tuesday. According to police, Afzal Bhutto of Iqbal Town fell from his roof and sustained critical injuries. He was taken to the THQ Hospital Gojra where he died.