Woman raped by husband’s friend

CHUNIAN: Police arrested a man for allegedly raping his friend’s wife and made video of it for blackmailing purpose. According to a spokesperson for Chunian police, accused Nazakat called his friend’s wife to his home at Kot Umarwatto and allegedly raped her. The accused also made a video of the incident and threatened her to put the video on social media if she did not stay silent about the matter, said the FIR registered with the police. On the other hand, the report of a medical test confirmed that the victim was raped. Kasur DPO Zahid Nawaz said that violence against oppressed would not be tolerated and all requirements of justice would be met.