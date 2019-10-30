Uniform medium of education in schools suggested

TIMERGARA: Lower Dir District Education Officer Ghulam Nabi Khan on Tuesday suggested the enforcement of a single integrated syllabus and a uniform medium of instruction - English or Urdu - in all the public and private schools across the country.

He was addressing a function as a chief guest after inaugurating four additional classrooms at Government High School, Osakai.

The DEO said that students were overburdened because of unnecessary course books. He said the government should enforce a single integrated syllabus and a uniform medium of instruction to raise standard of education.

The official said the government had to end once for all the decades’ old controversy of English-Urdu language as medium of instruction in schools.

He said that all other experiments in the field of education would never succeed despite spending of huge budgets.

The official asked the schools’ heads to concentrate on quality education.

He asked teachers to guide their students as per their hidden capabilities because there had been no such institutions in the country.

The additional rooms were built by a known philanthropist and businessman Haji Ameer Naushad at a cost of Rs4.2 million.

The schools’ heads, teachers, students and local elders attended the function. The philanthropist Haji Ameer Naushad, Principal Bahadar Zeb, Principal Aftab Alam, retired principal Hafizullah Khan and others addressed the function.

Haji Ameer Naushad announced to construct more classrooms at the school without government’s support on need basis.

He said that he got his preliminary education at this school when it was made up of mud and stones. The speaker asked the participants to plant at least 10 saplings each during the next winter season.