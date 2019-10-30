Drone cameras, UAVs banned in Islamabad for two months

ISLAMABAD: The district administration warned that certain segment of Un-manned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) can be used in Islamabad by the miscreant to sabotage security during Azadi March. “It has been informed that certain segment of public operate ‘Un-manned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Islamabad which pose a unique threat to the precarious security situation of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). These UAVs can be used by miscreant to conduct terrorist acts in the areas that have been secured and safeguarded against ground attacks. Any possible terrorist attacked would jeopardize security of the residents of ICT and sensitive installations that would create law and order situation and threat public peace at large,” said in the order issued by the District Magistrate Islamabad.

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, clarified when contacted that all kinds of Un-manned Aerial Vehicles including drones and airplanes fly with remote control system, have been banned in Islamabad for the period of two months.

The other sources of the Islamabad Administration told The News when asked that use of drone cameras by media would also be strictly prohibited during the coverage of Azadi March.