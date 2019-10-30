Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the person likely to be first in line to replace Islamic State´s slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been "terminated."

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi´s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!" Trump tweeted. Trump did not identify person or give more detail on how he was killed. A top Kurdish official said Baghdadi´s spokesman and right hand man, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed Sunday in a separate raid in the village of Ain Al-Baydah.

It was unclear if that was the person Trump was referring to in his tweet. Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Kurdish-led SDF, had said on Twitter that al-Muhajir was targeted in what he described as a "coordinated operation between SDF intelligence and the US army." That raid was carried out a day after US commandos stormed Baghdadi´s hideout in northwestern Syria.

The Islamic State founder detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three children, as he was being chased into a dead end tunnel, according to the US account.