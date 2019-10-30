close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
10 killed as Iraqi forces disperse Karbala protesters

Top Story

IRAQ: At least 10 demonstrators were killed on Tuesday when Iraqi forces attempted to break a protest camp in the southern city of Karbala, according to a security source and eyewitnesses.

"Anti-riot forces moved to disperse an unlicensed sit-in in central Karbala," the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. He said protesters ignored calls by security forces to end their sit-in. "At least 10 people were killed as a result of clashes while scores were injured from protesters and security forces," the source said. Gaafar al-Saadi, an eyewitness, said hundreds of gunmen attacked the sit-in in central Karbala. "They opened fire randomly while police vehicles rammed into protesters, leaving at least ten people dead," he told Anadolu Agency.

Alaa al-Sherifi, another witness, said ambulances were unable to move the injured in the first hours of the dispersal "due to heavy fire by security forces".

At least 91 people have been killed and more than 3,600 others injured since a second wave of protests began in several Iraqi provinces on Friday, according to human rights groups. The first wave of protests in early October left 149 protesters and eight security personnel dead.

