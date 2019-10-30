Govt has dual policy on Kashmir: Fazl

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the government had dual policy on Kashmir as it was not coming clear on the issue.

He said the incumbent rulers are defaming the armed forces and accusing them of patronising terrorist group al-Qaeda in the country.

He was addressing a big gathering at Fatima Jinnah Housing Scheme ground before departure for Lahore through Grand Trunk (GT) Road on Tuesday. He claimed that the participants in the Azadi march were defenders of Pakistan. He said the state had declared that American helicopters killed Osama bin Laden in midnight operation, but Imran Khan claimed that Pak secret agency guided the US helicopters to raid the hideout. Fazl said the government was blackmailing the opposition parties in the name of Kashmir and propagating against the JUI-F for launching the Azadi march while India was killing civilians and army men at the Line of Control (LoC). He said when India was killing Pakistani civilians at the LoC, why the government was opening Kartarpur Corridor. The Maulana said the Azadi march was successfully moving towards its destination, Islamabad, and a flood of people would oust the fake, illegitimate and illegal government from power. He announced backing countrywide traders’ shutter-down strike and supported their demands. He thanked people of south Punjab over a warm welcome extended to the JUI-F caravan coming from Sindh and Balochistan. He said the Azadi march would not acknowledge the rulers at any cost and convey a message to the entire world that the incumbent rulers were fake. He said the incumbent regime was not only illegal but also incompetent, as it had destroyed economy. A common man is suffering a lot due to unabated inflation, he added. Maulana Fazl condemned media censorship by the government and said although the media had always treated the JUI-F in a most biased manner, they stand with the media in the face of government censorship. He said the rulers are afraid from his picture. The JUI-F chief warned the government against playing with their constitutional right to protest. He said they were caretakers of the Constitution. He said the former government brought $70 billion investment from China, but the incumbent government wasted the whole investment. Maulana Fazl said the government had surrendered on the Kashmir issue and reached a secret deal with India. Senior politician Javed Hashmi, PPP MPA Ali Haider Gillani, Multan city PPP President Nasim Laber, South Punjab PPP Senior Vice President Khwaja Rizwan Alam, PML-N divisional president Sheikh Tariq Rashid, District President Malik Anwar and others joined the Azadi march and expressed solidarity with the participants. Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani met Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his son’s residence and expressed solidarity with the Azadi march and extended full cooperation.