Strike to continue today as govt-traders talks fail

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/PESHAWAR: Despite mediation role played by Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT), deadlock persisted between the government and traders as both sides continued talks for five hours but failed to achieve any breakthrough.

After holding parleys with Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi here at the Ministry of Finance, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran Chairman Khawaja Shafique announced that the country-wide shutter down strike would continue on second consecutive day today (Wednesday) because the FBR had backed out from all agreed points mainly because of the pressure from the IMF. The traders’ leader Ajmal Baloch said the government had taken U-turn from fixed tax regime due to pressure of the IMF.

When the traders’ leaders Khawaja Shafique, Ajmal Baloch and Naeem Mir were announcing failure of talks with the government outside the Q-Block, the PTI leader Jehangir Tareen reached the spot. He was told by the traders’ leaders that the FBR was not ready to accept any of their demand so parleys ended with failure. JKT told the traders that talks would continue today (Wednesday). When journalists asked him about possibility of any breakthrough, he replied that he would finalise things with traders first and then he would inform the media about its outcome.

Earlier, when JKT left the Q-Block few hours before when Shabbar Zaidi and traders’ leaders were engaged in talks, he told reporters that the talks were underway in positive manner and positive outcome was expected.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh told reporters that there were about 3.5 million traders who were outside the tax net and only 392,000 were paying their taxes in the country. With improving revenue collection, he asked that how infrastructure and other social sector requirements would be materialised.

He said that they were discussing tax-related matters with traders’ leadership in order to facilitate those who were already part of tax system. He said that without expanding narrowed base the requirements of infrastructure and social sector could not be met.

After five hours long talks held at Ministry of Finance, the traders’ leaders came out from the Q-Block and told awaiting journalists that talks ended with failure as nothing positive came out of it. Khawaja Shafique said talks failed because the IMF could not accept their demands on account of withdrawal of CNIC condition. At one point of time, the traders were asked to hold discussions with the visiting IMF team, but traders refused to do so arguing that the government made agreement with the Fund and now they should find out solution to overcome this lingering impasse.

“Beggars cannot be choosers,” Khawaja Shafique said.

On other hand, the FBR high-ups told journalists that the traders were not ready to accept the CNIC condition because it aimed at moving towards documentation. On fixed tax regime for small retailers, the limit of turnover had become controversial issue as they could not accept traders’ demand to accept limit of Rs100 million. When salaried class income was taxable in the range of Rs0.6 million per annum then why traders cannot pay their due taxes, they questioned?

On Tuesday, markets and wholesale merchants across Pakistan observed strike to protest the IMF-backed taxation measures to document commercial and retail activities in the country.

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Atiq Mir said all the major markets were closed in the city. All Karachi Tajir Ittehad is a representative body of around 400 markets in the metropolis.

The shutter-down was in response to a nationwide strike call by traders. The strike call was given on a host of unresolved issues, ranging from an increase in bracket of taxable income to the mandatory procurement of CNICs from customers conducting transactions worth Rs50,000 and above. Main markets in Clifton, Defence, Saddar, Tariq Road, Nazimabad along with city’s main wholesale markets, including Jodia Bazar, Bolton Market and scores of other markets across the city remained closed, while traders also staged a sit-in at II Chundrigar Road.

“The deadlock between the traders and government compelled us to take this drastic action,” Mir said.

Mir hoped that the dialogue between traders and the finance minister would reach a conclusion and the strike would be called off. “Personally I am against such strike as it results in financial losses to the business community as well as to the government exchequer,” he said.

President Karachi Electronic Dealers Association Rizwan Irfan said the shutter down would continue till today (Wednesday).

“The strike is successful as all the retail and wholesale markets in the city are closed,” Irfan said.

Motor dealers, however, didn’t participate in the strike as car showrooms remained open.

All Pakistan Motor Dealers Association President HM Shahzad said motor dealers were open across the country and would remain open today (Wednesday) as well.

“Although we have our reservations on the taxation and documentation measures introduced by the government, but still we believe in dialogue,” Shahzad said.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Shaikh sabotaged the countrywide strike call by keeping all branches of his store open but keeping the chamber closed for two days.

The LCCI on Monday in a hurriedly-called press conference announced closing the chamber for two days and suspending all business activities. It announced full support for the strike call. However, the president himself did not keep his word, keeping all branches of his renowned store open with complete working hours. The staff at the branches of his store said they were instructed by the management that the store will work as routine.

Phone calls were made to get version of Shaikh, which were attended by his personal secretary Ahmed Zafar who said the president is in a board of directors meeting and was not available for comments. He insisted that the chamber is open for the general public and there is no suspension of services. However, he said the chamber was closed for internal activities only. When asked why the media was informed that the chamber is closed, he said that according to his information, the chamber is open.

Ahmed Zafar said that after becoming LCCI president, Shaikh resigned from his business position for a year while his brother Shaikh Anees is looking after the business and he decided not to observed strike. “Anees Shaikh said they are taxpayers. Why should they observe the strike,” Zafar said.

Meanwhile, some of the staff members of the chamber also confirmed that the chamber was closed for two days.

Meanwhile, a complete strike was observed in the wholesale markets of Lahore while a partial strike was witnessed in other markets. All the wholesale markets of Lahore located inside the Walled City were closed while liberty, Gulberg, Johar Town, Saddar, Allama Iqbal road were partially open.

The closed markets were Azam Cloth Market, Pakistan Cloth Market, Kashmiri Bazaar, Bara Market, Rang Mahal, Circular Road, Neela Gumbad, Gunpat Road, Dabi Bazaar, Rehman Galian Market, Lytton Road, Multan Road, Yateem Khana, Scheme Morr, Lohari Medicine Market, Brandrath Road, Amin Park's Main Market, Ravi Road, Madina Electric Market, Bottle Bazaar, Papar Mandi, Sarafa Bazaar, Moti Bazaar (wholesale shoe market), Shah Alam Market, Akbari Mandi, Lunda Bazaar Steel Market, Lunda Bazaar, Badami Bagh Spare Parts Market, Badami Bagh Steel Market, Bilal Gang, Anarkali Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Patiala Ground, Hall Road, Beadon Road, Montgomery Road, Mcleod Road Motorcycle and Spare Parts Market, Tyre Market (Railway Station and Nila Gumbad), Jail Road, The Mall, Abid Market, Ferozpur Road, Wahdat Road, Allama Iqbal Town, Civic Centre Garden Town, Ichhra, Bansaanwala Bazaar, Nisbat Road, Camera Market, Paints Market.

The partially open markets were Gulberg Market, Yateem Khana, Liberty Market, Main Market, Panorama Centre, Ghari Shahu, Dharampura, Sadar, Mughalpura, Baghbanpura, Shalimar Link Road, Islampura Main Bazaar, Dil Muhammad Road and other small markets situated in the adjacent areas.

The strike was partially successful in all major cities in the country including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Hyderabad and several other cities.

Traders in Islamabad and Rawalpindi also joined the traders across the country in protests. A complete shutter-down strike was observed in the federal capital and Rawalpindi against ‘anti-traders policies’ of government.

Commercial activities also remained suspended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as traders began a two-day shutdown strike.

Almost all the small and major markets and bazaars remained closed in Peshawar and other main cities and towns in KP on the call of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran (APAT).

A complete shutdown was observed in Khyber Bazaar, Ashraf Road, Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Chowk Yadgar, and elsewhere in the city and in Saddar in Peshawar.

A small number of retailers, however, didn’t observe the strike.

The protesting traders demanded the government to bring business-friendly policies as consumers have been affected due to the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. They said the condition of production of CNIC by consumers on the purchase of goods worth Rs50,000 was totally unacceptable.

The traders demanded the withdrawal of CNIC condition for retailers, the professional and traders calling tax, the hike in electricity and gas tariffs, and other taxes which they said were unfair and had been imposed in the federal and provincial budgets for the next fiscal year. They warned the government to accept their demands or else they would extend the strike.

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) also suspended routine activities to support the traders’ strike. Commercial activities in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained suspended as well.

All markets in Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and many other cities remained shut in protest against the government.

The traders in Swat did not observe the strike. The traders association office-bearers took the plea that the Malakand division had been exempted from all taxes till year 2023 and hence there was no reason to observe the strike.