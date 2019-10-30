close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

Apollo Club win

Sports

LAHORE: Apollo Club has marched into quarterfinals of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Cricket Centre Club by 13 runs at the Race Course Ground.

Scores: Apollo Club 195/6 in 35 overs (Usaid Amin 100*, Ayaz Tasawar 41, Abyaz Rizvi 19, Reyan Nadeem 11, Umair Miran 2/16). Cricket Centre Club 182 in 33.3 overs (Ameer Hamza 44, Tariq Nawaz 32, M Waheed 25, Qaiser Ashraf 31, M Sultan 13, Umair Butt 3/44, Asad Rafiq 2/21).

