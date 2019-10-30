Apollo Club win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Apollo Club has marched into quarterfinals of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Cricket Centre Club by 13 runs at the Race Course Ground.
Scores: Apollo Club 195/6 in 35 overs (Usaid Amin 100*, Ayaz Tasawar 41, Abyaz Rizvi 19, Reyan Nadeem 11, Umair Miran 2/16). Cricket Centre Club 182 in 33.3 overs (Ameer Hamza 44, Tariq Nawaz 32, M Waheed 25, Qaiser Ashraf 31, M Sultan 13, Umair Butt 3/44, Asad Rafiq 2/21).
LAHORE: Apollo Club has marched into quarterfinals of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Cricket Centre Club by 13 runs at the Race Course Ground.
Scores: Apollo Club 195/6 in 35 overs (Usaid Amin 100*, Ayaz Tasawar 41, Abyaz Rizvi 19, Reyan Nadeem 11, Umair Miran 2/16). Cricket Centre Club 182 in 33.3 overs (Ameer Hamza 44, Tariq Nawaz 32, M Waheed 25, Qaiser Ashraf 31, M Sultan 13, Umair Butt 3/44, Asad Rafiq 2/21).