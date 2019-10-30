Punjab gears up for National Games

LAHORE: Punjab’s different male and female teams have accelerated their preparations for 33rd edition of National Games being staged at Peshawar in November 2019.

Punjab’s athletics, kabaddi and rugby training camps are under way at Punjab Stadium while Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall is hosting training camps of badminton, taekwondo, karate and judo teams under the supervision of qualified coaches.

As far as the strength of camp probables is concerned, Punjab’s athletics camp has 15 boys, 10 girls, kabaddi has 10 boys and rugby camp has 12 boys and 10 girls whereas 12 players (6 boys and 6 girls are taking part in badminton camp, 8 boys and 6 girls in taekwondo, 14 boys and 9 girls in karate and 6 boys and 4 girls are being trained in judo camp for the preparation of grand event of National Games.Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami and other officials visited above-mentioned training camps on Monday night.