Lahore School Sports from Nov 4

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Punjab’s schools have immense sports talent and the upcoming Lahore School Sports 2019 could prove to be a big platform for school-going players to demonstrate their talent; he said this during his meeting with office-bearers of private schools at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum, DSO Nadeem Qaiser and a large number of school office-bearers and officials were also present on this occasion.During the meeting, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti informed that the registration date for schools has been extended till November 2 while the opening ceremony of grand event will be held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on November 4, 2019. “We are quite confident that these games will prove to be very successful event and we can make it a part of our future Annual Sports Calendar Programme. We will also try to make these games regular feature at divisional level sports competitions in future,” he added. Bhatti further said that more than 60 schools have registered for the Lahore School Sports being staged jointly by Sports Board Punjab and district govt. “Over 3500 male and female students will take part in different sports competitions during the Lahore School Sports,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti visited the mess of Punjab athletes and checked the standard of food at National Hockey Stadium on Monday night. He enquired the players, who are staying at National Hockey Stadium in connection with 33rd National Games camps, about the quality of food and other facilities and in response the camp probables expressed their satisfaction over the standard of food.