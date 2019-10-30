Shah Faisal Club win

LAHORE: Shah Faisal Club entered the second round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Yuslim Club by 9 wickets at Dar Academy Ground on Monday.

Scores: Yuslim Club 97 all out in 14.4 overs (Mohsin Nadeem 21, Aamir Jamil 23, Abdul Raoof 21, Ali Manzoor 3/17, Zia Shehzad 2/26, Subhan Malik 2/16). Shah Faisal Club 101/1 in 12.5 overs (Haris Nazar 55*, Zia Shehzad 39*).