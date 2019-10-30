Shah Faisal Club win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Shah Faisal Club entered the second round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Yuslim Club by 9 wickets at Dar Academy Ground on Monday.
Scores: Yuslim Club 97 all out in 14.4 overs (Mohsin Nadeem 21, Aamir Jamil 23, Abdul Raoof 21, Ali Manzoor 3/17, Zia Shehzad 2/26, Subhan Malik 2/16). Shah Faisal Club 101/1 in 12.5 overs (Haris Nazar 55*, Zia Shehzad 39*).
LAHORE: Shah Faisal Club entered the second round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Yuslim Club by 9 wickets at Dar Academy Ground on Monday.
Scores: Yuslim Club 97 all out in 14.4 overs (Mohsin Nadeem 21, Aamir Jamil 23, Abdul Raoof 21, Ali Manzoor 3/17, Zia Shehzad 2/26, Subhan Malik 2/16). Shah Faisal Club 101/1 in 12.5 overs (Haris Nazar 55*, Zia Shehzad 39*).