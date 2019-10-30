close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

Khanna not to contest ATF polls

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Sitting president Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Anil Khanna (India) has decided not to contest Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) presidential elections. Khanna has held the position since 2004.

Khanna has recently lost International Tennis Federation (ITF) elections to David Haggerty for the second consecutive time last month and has now decided not to contest even ATF Presidential elections.

“I have held ATF President post for a very long time. It is time for some else to take over. It has been a very successful association with the ATF,” he said in his letter to ATF Executives.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports