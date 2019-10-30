Khanna not to contest ATF polls

ISLAMABAD: Sitting president Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Anil Khanna (India) has decided not to contest Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) presidential elections. Khanna has held the position since 2004.

Khanna has recently lost International Tennis Federation (ITF) elections to David Haggerty for the second consecutive time last month and has now decided not to contest even ATF Presidential elections.

“I have held ATF President post for a very long time. It is time for some else to take over. It has been a very successful association with the ATF,” he said in his letter to ATF Executives.