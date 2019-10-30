World’s top 12 players to be in action: FIP Ambassador’s Polo Cup unveiled

LAHORE: Gul Ahmed 104 FIP Ambassador’s Polo Cup with pink as its theme event started here at historic Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

Giving details at the unveiling ceremony of the historic FIP Polo Cup Ishaq Khan Khakwani Chairman Organising Committee said the event, under the auspices of the Federation of International Polo (FIP) was initiated more than 20 years ago to develop International Polo friendships between all the members of polo playing nations.

He added that 2019 edition of this Cup has been awarded to Lahore Polo Club. He further said that 12 leading players from all over the globe, including USA, UK, Canada, Iran, Sweden, Singapore and Costa Rica, will be seen action in this prestigious event.

The final of the event will be played at historical Aibak Polo Ground on November 3 which will be graced by President Dr Arif Alvi. Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, on the occasion thanked the foreign players who have specially arrived Pakistan for the mega event. Ziad Bashir, Director, Gul Ahmed, Faisal Sultan, CEO SKMH also spoke on the pccasion.

In all six teams will be seen in action which have been divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Remington Pharma/Guard Group, Adisseo and Newage/Pebble Breakers while Pool B includes Diamond Paints, Barry’s and Master Paints.

Each team, participating in the tournament, is a combination of local and international players. A high-quality polo will be on offer for the polo enthusiast throughout the week.

The foreign players, who are featuring in the event are Iqbal Jumabhoy (Singapore), Dr Tanweer Khan (USA), Andy Cork (UK), Nick (UK), Mike Egan (Canada), Joseph Meyer from USA, Hamzeh Ilkhanzadeh (Iran), Kaveh Atrak (Sweden), David Payne (Canada), Juan Francisco Escobar (Costa Rica), Ronald Zurcher (Costa Rica), Jason Crane (UK), Roderick Vere Nicoll (UK),

Meanwhile after the unveiling of the historic event two matches were played on the opening day. In the first encounter Remington Pharma/Guard Group and Diamond Paints won the opening day matches of the Gul Ahmed FIP 104th Ambassador’s Polo Cup 2019 with Polo in Pink event here at Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

In the first match of day, Remington Pharma/Guard Group thumped Newage/Pebble Breakers 5-3. Taimur Ali and Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar played superbly and contributed with two goals each in Remington Pharma/Guard Group’s triumph while David Payne struck one. From the losing side, Alman Jalil Azam struck twice while Mohsin Ata Khan Khosa hit one.

In the second match of the day, Diamond Paints defeated Barry’s 8-6. Iqbal Jumbhoy emerged as top scorer with an impressive hat-trick while Mike Egan and Mir Huzaifa contributed with a brace while Mir Shoaib struck a goal. From the losing side, Hussain hammered a hat-trick while Andy Cork struck two and Joe Meyer contributed one.