Wed Oct 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

Final Pak-BD women T20 today

Sports

October 30, 2019

LAHORE: Third and final T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh women will be played on Wednesday here at the Gaddafi Stadium.Pakistan has already won the three match T20 series by 2-0. Pakistan won the first match by 14 runs and the second by 15 runs. Both the teams will then face each other again in a two match ODI series, starting from November 2 at the same venue.

