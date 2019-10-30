close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

Warm welcome for wrestler Inam

Sports

October 30, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Beach Games gold medal winning wrestler Inam Butt was on Tuesday accorded a warm reception by Pakistan Olympic Association at the Olympic House.

POA President Lt Gen R Arif Hassan gave announced a cash award of Rs 500,000 for his achievements and defeating former Olympic champion. He has made the entire country proud, he added. He also gave a certificate of honour from the world body to Inam.

Inam said he feels proud for winning the medal for the country and will do everything possible to bring more laurels for Pakistan. Pakistan-Japan business council president Abid Rana also announced Rs 500,000 for Inam with a hope that Pakistan will win a gold medal in the next Olympics.

