QAT: Southern Punjab off to spirited start against Northern

ISLAMABAD: Southern Punjab got off to a spirited start against a mammoth Northern first innings total in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy cricket match at the Jinnah Stadium Sialkot Tuesday.

When stumps were drawn for the second day, Southern reached 102, losing Shan Masood (58) to Nauman Ali (1-10) in the process. This was in response to a huge Northern first innings total of 550 for 6 declared on a pitch where the ball was coming up nicely. Even Shaheen Shah Afridi (0-42) of nine overs was not so impressive. The left arm pacer was drafted in the Northern side in an attempt to give him match rhythm ahead of Australia tour. His inclusion couldn’t usher any good luck to Northern as Shan and Sami Aslam (42 not out) put on 98 runs for the opening wicket for Southern Punjab.

Earlier, Northern declared their first innings close with overnight not out batsmen Zeeshan Malik (216) and Umer Amin (156) falling victim to M Abbas (2-86) and Rahat Ali (3-97) respectively, earlier on the second day.

Zeeshan by that time had 29 fours and five sixes in his 266-ball knock while Umer added three more runs to his overnight tally that included 20 fours and two sixes.

Young Faizan Riaz (83) who continued to impress with the bat after getting a chance to play first class cricket mid-season, struck another attacking knock studded with eight boundaries and two sixes. Once his 109-ball knock ended, Rohail Nazi put closure on the Northern innings in an attempt to make early inroads into Southern first innings.

Scores: Northern 550 for six declared, 124.2 overs (Zeeshan 216, Umar Amin 156, Faizan Riaz 83, Ali Sarfraz 44*, Rahat Ali 3-97, M Abbas 2-86) Southern Punjab 102 for 1 in 27 overs (Shan Masood 58, Sami Aslam 42* Nauman Ali 1-10).