Fawad, Saad propel Sindh against C Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Unbeaten half-centuries by Fawad Alam and Saad Ali had Sindh at 196 for four in 57.5 overs when stumps were drawn on day two against Central Punjab at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Sindh had lost four wickets for 72 runs thanks to young fast-bowler Naseem Shah, who accounted for the wickets of Khurram Manzoor (10), Abid Ali (three) and Omair Bin Yousaf (33).

Faheem Ashraf was the other bowler to take a wicket as he removed Asad Shafiq, who managed only five runs from his 18-ball stay at the crease. With the pressure mounting on the visitors, Fawad and Saad knitted an unbeaten 124-run stand for the fifth-wicket which put Sindh’s innings back on track. Fawad, to date, had scored 78 runs from 133 balls with 10 fours, while Saad made 60 off 119 with eight fours.

Earlier, Central Punjab were 313 all-out in 95.5 overs as they added only 50 runs to their overnight score.

On Tuesday morning, Faheem led the charge with the bat for the hosts. Resuming his innings at 22, the all-rounder scored 52 not out from 63 balls, cracking seven fours and a six. With three wickets for 99 runs, Kashif Bhatti was the pick of the bowlers for Sindh. Both teams bagged three points each as Sindh took nine or more wickets and Central Punjab crossed the 300-run mark in the 110-over cut-off.

Scores: Central Punjab 313 all-out in 95.5 overs Kamran Akmal 90, Ahmed Shehzad 60, Faheem Ashraf 52, Usman Salahuddin 38, Ehsan Adil 25; Kashif Bhatti 3-99, Mir Hamza 2-46, Sohail Khan 2-72, Tabish Khan 2-80) Sindh 196-4 in 57.5 overs (Fawad Alam 78* Saad Ali 60* Omair Bin Yousaf 33; Naseem Shah 3-55).

At Bugti Stadium Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave Balochistan a spirited reply on the second day of the fifth-round first-class match.

In response to the home team’s 553-8 declared in 145.4 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 150 for no loss in 34 overs at the close of second day’s play as captain Sahibzada Farhan and Israrullah were batting on 72 and 71 respectively.

Farhan, cracked 10 boundaries in 102 deliveries, while Israrullah’s unbeaten 103-ball knock was laced with 10 fours and a six.

Earlier, Balochistan, 341 for three overnight, rode on an excellent double-century by Imran Butt to amass a huge score.

The 23-year-old hit a career-best 214 after resuming the day at his overnight score of 135 not out.

The right-handed batsman stayed at the crease for 522 minutes and cracked 18 fours and three sixes in 387 balls.

Balochistan captain Imran Farhat was the first batsman out on Tuesday after adding another 20 runs to his overnight score of 114. The left-hander hit 17 fours and a six in 219 balls.

The two Imrans shared a mammoth partnership of 256 runs for the fourth-wicket.

Scores: Balochistan 553-8 declared in 145.4 overs (Imran Butt 214, Imran Farhat 134, Bismillah Khan 75, Awais Zia 69, Sajid Khan 3-126, Imran Khan Sr. 2-87). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 150-0 in 34 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 72*, Israrullah 71*).