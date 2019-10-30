Dog wounded in Baghdadi raid back on duty

WASHINGTON: The military dog slightly wounded in the US raid which resulted in the death of jihadist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is recovering and back on duty, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday. General Mark Milley said the dog had performed a “tremendous service” during the special forces weekend assault in Syria that led to the death of the leader of the Islamic State group. Announcing Baghdadi´s death, President Donald Trump said Sunday that the “beautiful” and “talented” dog had pursued the IS leader into a dark tunnel where he blew himself up with a suicide vest, killing himself and three children and wounding the dog. Trump tweeted a picture of the dog on Monday, saying it did a “GREAT JOB.”