close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 30, 2019

Indian boy dies after three days stuck in well

World

AFP
October 30, 2019

NEW DELHI: The body of a two-year old boy trapped 26-metres (85-feet) down a well in southern India for more than three days was recovered on Tuesday, authorities said. Sujith Wilson was the second toddler in four months to grab nationwide attention after falling into the 30-centimetre (one-foot) diameter pipe while playing near his home in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu state on Friday. “The body was retrieved using special equipment and he was in a decomposed state,” district official S. Sivarasu told journalists. He added that a post-mortem examination would be carried out to determine the cause of death. A thermal camera had been used to monitor the child´s temperature while oxygen was supplied through a pipe. Rescuers said the toddler was unconscious but breathing until Sunday morning, but they had been unable to check his condition since then as he had slipped further down. Workers used an oil drill to dig a hole parallel to the well, but the rig broke down around 10 metres (33 feet) from the boy because of the rocky ground.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World