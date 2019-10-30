close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 30, 2019

Fifteen Myanmar pilgrims killed as truck plunges off cliff

World

AFP
October 30, 2019

YANGON: Fifteen Buddhist pilgrims including a monk were killed after their flatbed truck plunged off a 300-metre (1,000 feet) cliff in eastern Myanmar, police said Tuesday, blaming faulty brakes. The accident happened Monday evening in Shan state as the truck carrying 25 people was returning from a Buddhist festival. Police officer Myint Soe told AFP the cause of the crash was brake failure as the vehicle rounded a turn. “Fifteen people were found dead while 10 were severely injured,” he said, adding that the steep and challenging terrain made for a risky overnight search for victims. Buddhist-majority Myanmar sees thousands of people travel widely on journeys to religious festivals and pagodas during summer. But poorly maintained vehicles are often go-to options for cheap travel and the country lags behind others in the region on road construction and safety enforcement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World