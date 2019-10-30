close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
AFP
October 30, 2019

Court blocks Sri Lanka leader’s bid to resume hangings

World

AFP
October 30, 2019

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s top court on Tuesday effectively blocked a plan by the president to bring back hangings for the first time since 1976 before he leaves office next month.

Maithripala Sirisena said in June that he had signed death warrants for four drug offenders — mirroring the Philippines´ no-holds-barred anti-narcotics drive — alarming rights groups and the international community. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court extended on Tuesday a stay order until the hearing of 15 petitions filed against Sirisena´s bid. “The bench extended the stay order till December 9,” a lawyer representing civil society groups, who call hanging a “cruel and degrading”, said after a brief hearing. Sirisena is not seeking re-election and must leave office as soon as a winner is declared after the November 16 election, more than three weeks before the court resumes hearings. There has been a moratorium on capital punishment in the Indian Ocean island nation since 1976. Sirisena told reporters on June 26 that he had signed the four death warrants and that he expected them to be hanged within weeks, or by before he leaves office at the latest.

