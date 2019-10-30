Populist cleric joins protests as crisis deepens

Najaf: Populist Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr joined thousands of demonstrators in the holy city of Najaf on Tuesday amid a spiralling political crisis sparked by deadly anti-government protests.

At least 240 people have died and 8,000 been wounded since demonstrations broke out on October 1 over unemployment and corruption, before evolving into calls for the government to quit. Sadr, an ex-militiaman with a cult-like following in swathes of Iraq, has spearheaded demands for Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi´s resignation and early parliamentary elections. On Tuesday, he was spotted by an AFP correspondent amid thousands of anti-government demonstrators in his native Najaf, a holy city in southern Iraq. He was seen in a white car in the city just after airport sources told AFP he had landed from neighbouring Iran. Sadr himself is one of the current government´s two main sponsors, after his Saeroon bloc won the largest share of parliament´s 329 seats in a vote last year.