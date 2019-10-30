close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

Two die in accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

Two people died in road accidents on Tuesday. here at Wazirabad and Ladhewala Warriach Gujranwala. It was reported that Mehak. 5, daughter of Ghulam Abbas, was playing in the street when a tractor hit her, leaving her dead on the spot. Nazir, 35, was traveling on a motorcycle when trailer hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

GIRL RAPED: A girl was raped by her cousin at Wazirabad. The girl of Jamke Chattha visited her uncle house at Wazirabad where her cousin Kamran raped her.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar