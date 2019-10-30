Two die in accident

Two people died in road accidents on Tuesday. here at Wazirabad and Ladhewala Warriach Gujranwala. It was reported that Mehak. 5, daughter of Ghulam Abbas, was playing in the street when a tractor hit her, leaving her dead on the spot. Nazir, 35, was traveling on a motorcycle when trailer hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

GIRL RAPED: A girl was raped by her cousin at Wazirabad. The girl of Jamke Chattha visited her uncle house at Wazirabad where her cousin Kamran raped her.