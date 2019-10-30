‘Land record being computerised’

HARIPUR: On the directives of the provincial government, the district administration has started computerising the land record of the entire district, said an official on Tuesday. Talking to reporters here, Project Manager and Additional Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah said the project was scheduled to be completed by June next year. He said the computerisation of all the land record has been started with the help of a private firm. The official said the team was busy verifying the land data from the centuries old written record with the help of local patwaris.

The ADC said the computerisation of land record would bring transparency in the transfer of land and redress the grievances of the people.