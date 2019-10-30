close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

‘Land record being computerised’

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

HARIPUR: On the directives of the provincial government, the district administration has started computerising the land record of the entire district, said an official on Tuesday. Talking to reporters here, Project Manager and Additional Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah said the project was scheduled to be completed by June next year. He said the computerisation of all the land record has been started with the help of a private firm. The official said the team was busy verifying the land data from the centuries old written record with the help of local patwaris.

The ADC said the computerisation of land record would bring transparency in the transfer of land and redress the grievances of the people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar