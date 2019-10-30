‘Govt machinery using against opposition’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Women Wing provincial Information Secretary Mehr Sultana has slammed the use of government machinery against opposition since beginning of the Azadi March.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, she said the government spokespersons were using government resources against the united opposition.

The PPP leader said the selected government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has failed to deliver on promises.—Bureau report