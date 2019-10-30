KMU marks World Occupational Therapy Day

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPM&R) Peshawar in collaboration with Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad marked the World Occupational Therapy Day by arranging a seminar and a walk at the main campus of the university.

KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid was the chief guest at the event.

Director IPM&R Dr Haider, Dean Public Health Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Dr Nazish, Dr Zunaira, staff from Paraplegic Centre Peshawar, faculty of IPM&R and students were also present.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Arshad Javaid said occupational therapy helped to treat the people with disabilities.

The vice-chancellor said World Occupational Therapy Day was the opportunity to heighten the visibility of the profession’s development work and to promote the activities related to OT locally, nationally, and internationally.

Dr Arshad Javaid said that with appropriate multidisciplinary rehabilitation services, the majority of people with disabilities can become functional and independent members of society. He said the field of OT was relatively young and growing in our country which needed support of the relevant government bodies.

H said the KMU recognised the increasing need for occupational therapists, therefore after strengthening five years DPT programme under the umbrella of KMU-IPM&R, it has started 4 years BS OT and Speech & Language Pathology programmes. The first World Occupational Therapy Day was observed on October 27, 2010.