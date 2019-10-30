SCCI concerned at heavy power loadshedding

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has expressed concern over hours-long electricity loadshedding in the business centres and markets near the Ring Road in the provincial capital.

A press release said that he was talking to a group of traders, who expressed reservations over the long power cuts at the markets, shopping plazas and business centres located at the Ring Road connecting with the Charsadda Road and the Grand Trunk Road.

The SCCI chief asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to ensure power supply from alternate feeder to the shopping centres, markets, and the residential localities on the Ring Road.

He said business activities have been affected due to the long power loadshedding.

The SCCI chief added that electric appliances have been damaged due to frequent tripping and power fluctuation.

Maqsood Anwar said there was no justification for electricity loadshedding in the winter season.

He said trade activities have already slowed down due to wrong economic policies of the government, while the power cuts have hit businesses in the provincial capital as well.

The SCCI chief urged the provincial government and Pesco to ensure uninterrupted power supply from alternate feeder instead of the Sarband feeder.