Bid to smuggle hashish foiled

PESHAWAR: The capital city police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle eight kilogram hashish and arrested three alleged smugglers, including two women.

An official said that acting on a tip-off the police intercepted a car on the Charsadda Road and recovered eight kilogram hashish from it. The official said the police arrested three people, including two women, from Charsadda.

The driver hailed from Mashokhel village in the provincial capital. A case was lodged against them. Meanwhile, it was learnt that the traffic police in Peshawar during a campaign against tinted glasses lodged cases against over 500 people in the last three months and collected a fine of Rs250,000.