Three killed as jeep plunges into ravine

MANSEHRA: Three people, including two women, were killed and another 12 sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Torghar on Tuesday. “A man and two women were killed and 12 others injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital,” Hafiz Janis Khan, the District Police Officer Torghar, told reporters. The jeep was on its way to Bakot village from Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn. The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the ravine. The police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Judbah from where almost all the injured were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex hospital in Abbottabad.