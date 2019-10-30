Azadi March: Convoys from KP to reach Rashakai Interchange tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Convoys from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reach the Rashakai Interchange on Motorway at 2pm tomorrow (Thursday) to launch the Azadi March towards Islamabad. This was announced by the provincial executive council meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).The meeting was held here on Tuesday with provincial president of the party, Maulana Ataur Rahman, in the chair. General secretary of the party Maulana Ataul Haq Darvesh, Abdul Jalil Jan, Asif Iqbal Daudzai and others attended the meeting. Maulana Ataul Haq informed the participants that convoys from the remote districts of the province would leave at night to reach Rashakai in time.Similarly marchers from Hazara division would join the march at Hassanabdal at 4 pm.