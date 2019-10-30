Isloiites recall previous sit-in

Islamabad :Islamabad’s residents wait for another episode of anxious and tense day as they expect total blockade of the city when the ‘Azadi’ March of Maulana Fazalur Rehman arrives in the capital city.

The containers have been placed besides the main and connecting roads leading towards D Chowk to contain the march. The topic of the day, every day, is the expected situation after the marchers arrive in the city. Residents fear that the participants might turn violent and destroy public property as was seen in the previous such events.

“We hope and pray that things remain under control and there is no violence but there is always a chance of trouble whenever such big rallies are held, no matter where,” said Zahid Hameed, a resident of F-6/1.

Keeping an eye on minute-to-minute developments of the ‘Azadi’ March through traditional and social media, most residents stay glued to their television sets in free time listening to talk shows while speculating on how the march would turn into after it arrives in the city.

People living close to Constitution Avenue braced for a difficult time ahead. There were rumours that the marchers could be potential target for terrorists. Schools, businesses and offices will be closed. "All this is very disturbing for us. The traders went to shutter down strike even before the ‘Azadi’ March, said Yasmin Ahmed, a housewife.

In addition to cargo containers besides the main roads and the Constitution Avenue, a large number of cement blocks were placed alongside the main roads. At night, fork lifters, trucks and cranes were seen shifting them to spots where they would be most needed.

Containers have almost always been put to good use by the law enforcers to thwart big rallies and processions while they also serve well in blocking traffic. “The city has seen many political crises but this time things seem different and more volatile,” Syed Shah, a banker, speculated.

As a precaution, the shopkeepers around Constitution Avenue tend to wrapped up their shop fronts with tents particularly the automobile showrooms that also moved their shiny new products elsewhere. It is anticipated that the public transport vehicles will also remain off roads.

The daily-wagers, perhaps the most affected by the march and the state of siege looked particularly upset. “I will lose Rs300 to 500 because of the ‘Azadi’ March,” said Muhammed Yasir, a waiter at a local eatery.