Dengue fever claims 3 more lives taking tally to 34 at allied hospitals

Rawalpindi :The dengue fever outbreak that has been haunting population in this region of the country for over two months has claimed another three lives here at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in last 48 hours taking the total number of deaths due to the infection at the HFH to 19 while the infection has already claimed 15 lives in other two teaching hospitals including Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and District Headquarters Hospital.

From September 5 to date, the dengue fever has claimed a total of 34 lives at the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including HFH, BBH and DHQ Hospital though over 15 patients died of the infection were residents of the federal capital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday has revealed that the three allied hospitals have so far received well over 10750 confirmed patients of dengue fever while a total of 13,266 patients were termed as probable cases of the infection.

In last 24 hours, the allied hospitals received 118 confirmed patients of dengue fever while result in as many as 54 cases was being awaited by the hospitals on Tuesday. A total of 1,231 patients reached dengue fever outpatient departments at the allied hospitals in last 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning here that in last two-and-a-half months, the allied hospitals received well over 75650 patients at their dengue OPDs of which over 19200 were declared as suspected patients of dengue fever and over 13,000 were hospitalised for management.

This year, the number of patients with dengue hemorrhagic fever, a complicated form of dengue fever and dengue shock syndrome, the most fatal form of the infection has been much higher as compared to the dengue fever outbreaks in the past. The allied hospitals have so far registered well over 3600 patients with DHF while as many as 167 with DSS.

On Tuesday, as many as 10 patients with DSS were undergoing treatment at High Dependency Unit at HFH while six patients with DHF were admitted to HDU at BBH. A total of 125 patients with DHF and 13 with DSS were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals on Tuesday.

The incidences of dengue fever has started showing a downward trend for the last one week though in last one week, the infection has claimed eight lives in all at the allied hospitals. In last 10 days, the number of patients confirmed positive at the allied hospitals per day was between 107 and 163 while earlier the hospitals were receiving 180 to 260 patients per day on average.

On Tuesday, as many as 441 patients including 362 confirmed patients of dengue fever were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals.