Verdict reserved on Safdar’s bail plea

LAHORE:A local court here on Tuesday reserved a verdict on a bail plea of Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a hate speech case. The court also reserved its verdict on an application seeking physical remand of the PML N leader for investigations. A government lawyer moved the application on behalf of the state challenging the Oct 22 ruling of a judicial magistrate who had turned down a plea for physical remand of the PML N leader.
