Man hit to death by speeding vehicle

LAHORE :A 40-year-old man was killed by a speeding vehicle in the Lower Mall police limits on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Ameer Ali was trying to cross road when a speeding vehicle hit him. As a result, he received multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police reached the scene, collected evidences and removed the body to morgue.

CASE REGISTERED: Gulshan Ravi police registered a case over the mysterious death of Dr Javed Iqbal in the elevator of a wedding hall. The case has been registered on the complaint of victim’s son under murder offence. The complainant alleged that someone had pushed him down which resulted into his death. Police have been trying to collect CCTV footages to unearth the mystery behind killing.

suicide: A 40-year-old man committed suicide by shooting at his temple in the Ravi Road police limits Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Atif Ali Bukhari, a resident of Qila Lachman Singh. He was an advocate of high court. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidence. Police recorded statements of family members to know the motive behind the suicide.

performance:Iqbal Town Division arrested 125 criminals and recovered illegal weapons and drugs from their possession during the last week.

injured: A man got serious injuries after he was hit by a moving train at Basti Saidan Shah Chor Pully on Tuesday. The injured man was identified as Aashir, 35, son of Samson. He was admitted to the Services Hospital where his condition was said to be critical.

Fire: A fire broke out in a building of a bank in Johar Town on Tuesday. Cause of fire was said to be a spark in an electric generator. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished fire which had engulfed the generator.