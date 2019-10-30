Land record counters at four embassies

LAHORE:A meeting on setting up land record counters at embassies was presided over by Provincial Minister for Revenue Col. (R) Malik Muhammad Anwar on Tuesday.

The minister said the project was being launched as a pilot project in Pakistan embassies in four countries. Initially, the project will be launched in the embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Malik Mohammad Anwar said that the project would provide access to land record to Pakistanis living abroad.

researchers: Punjab University’s Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Director Prof Dr Rubina Zakar has said that young people can be agent of change in their communities if they are provided with skills and opportunities needed to reach their potential.

She was speaking at a workshop on evaluation of programmes organised by ISCS for young researchers and scholars. The aim of the workshop was to engage young researchers in programme evaluations. UNICEF’s representative Dr Musarrat Yousuf from New York on video link, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the workshop.

Dr Musarrat Yousuf said the MCW initiative had the potential to increase maternal and child health coverage by enhancing community participation through community mobilisation. She said the programme could be improved through the effective participation of civil society and communities, the adequate and timely provision of logistical supplies and by enhancing financial incentives for health workers in the field.