close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

Land record counters at four embassies

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

LAHORE:A meeting on setting up land record counters at embassies was presided over by Provincial Minister for Revenue Col. (R) Malik Muhammad Anwar on Tuesday.

The minister said the project was being launched as a pilot project in Pakistan embassies in four countries. Initially, the project will be launched in the embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Malik Mohammad Anwar said that the project would provide access to land record to Pakistanis living abroad.

researchers: Punjab University’s Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Director Prof Dr Rubina Zakar has said that young people can be agent of change in their communities if they are provided with skills and opportunities needed to reach their potential.

She was speaking at a workshop on evaluation of programmes organised by ISCS for young researchers and scholars. The aim of the workshop was to engage young researchers in programme evaluations. UNICEF’s representative Dr Musarrat Yousuf from New York on video link, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the workshop.

Dr Musarrat Yousuf said the MCW initiative had the potential to increase maternal and child health coverage by enhancing community participation through community mobilisation. She said the programme could be improved through the effective participation of civil society and communities, the adequate and timely provision of logistical supplies and by enhancing financial incentives for health workers in the field.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore